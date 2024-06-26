TRUMP NEARING DECISION ON VP 2024 RUNNING MATE

Hits: 18

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. News & Comment by Professor Stephen J. Rolandi. June 26, 2024:

“Donald Trump has no shortage of prospective VP running mates to choose from with the GOP Convention just weeks away. The former President’s process for selecting a nominee for the second highest office in the land resembles more of the casting calls from The Apprentice TV show than a more deliberate process.

Mr. Trump’s criteria are: someone who looks the part of a VP; can raise substantial amounts of money for his campaign;and is 100% loyal to the former President. A number of US Senators such as Marco Rubio and J. D. Vance are contenders, as well as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Rubio’s selection would pose residency problems and a conflict with the 12th Amendment (Florida electors cannot vote for two residents from the same state).

I do not see Trump selecting a sitting Senator, as I believe a sitting senator who is the VP nominee may not be able to vote for himself/herself in a contingent election in January 2025 if no wins a majority in the Electoral College.

Bottom line :

Donald Trump selects Governor Burgum as his VP choice, as he checks just all the boxes.

There could be a surprise choice such as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but my money is on Burgum, who is also well-regarded in the battleground Mid-West.”

(Stephen Rolandi is an adjunct professor of public administration at Pace University and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY and a former Deputy Commissioner in the administrations of NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg and NYS Governors David Paterson and Andrew M. Cuomo).