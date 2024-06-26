GEORGE LATIMER IS THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Hits: 12

55% to 45% MARGIN OF VICTORY DEFEATS INCUMBENT CONGRESSMAN JAMAAL BOWMAN IN DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN WESTCHESTER 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

SAYS DEPUTY COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS IS “READY TO LEAD” THE COUNTY.

GEORGE LATIMER (CENTER) SURROUNDED BY COUNTY LEGISLATORS FANS, AND STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MEYER, SECOND FROM LEFT AS THE ” HARRAHS” CASCADED.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. By John F.Bailey. June 26, 2024:

The music playing at the close of last night’s Victory Party at 1133 Westchester Avenue was playing Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow by Fleetwood Mac, with hundreds of supporters singing along, County Executive George Latimer was thinking ahead to November when he will run for the U.S. Congress. Looking at once ecstatic, grateful and humble all it once the roars of congratulations rolled and reverberated across the vast hall.

It was a great day in his life.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer by 9:15 Tuesday evening knew he had won the Democratic Primary with a rolling and growing 55% of the the vote and would run for the 16th Congressional District seat in congress in November. Mr. Latimer has never lost an election from City Councilman in Rye, County Legislator, to State Assemblyman to State Senator to County Executive of the country’s wealthiest county, yet most diverse, the last six years, George Latimer to yesterday primary, Mr. Latimer was won them all.

In his “Thank you address” to a throng I estimate to over 500 persons, Westchester Democratic Party members, union members, business personalities, 20 media outlets, well-wishers and just plain folks who have loved George Latimer for his four decades of public service to the County from Rye to Peekskill, Peekskill to Yonkers and Yonkers to Bedford, new Rochelle, Mount Vernon showed to cheer and appreciate his victory and for, I believe the way he has demonstrated how he cares about them from Senior Socials to Memorial Services he is visible every day 7 days on the job to his weekly briefings. He is everywhere in Westchester, it seems all at once.

In a wall to wall-packed hall jammed close to the stage as they could getrat 1133 Westchester Avenue, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins introduced “The People’s Choice” as having won because everyone in the county knows what kind of person he is

The crowd surged loud deafening cheers filled the vaulted space. The astmosphere electric and then The County Executive spoke, beginning with the word "Friends" –an appropriate greeting, for Mr. Latimer treats everyone he meets as a friend.