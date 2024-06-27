JUNE 27– WHITE PLAINS FIREWORKS AT HIGH SCHOOL JULY 2, TUESDAY, NO RAIN DATE. FIELDS UNDER CONSTRUCTION NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEATING

Hits: 12

CITY OF WHITE PLAINS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

FOOD, FUN & FIREWORKS – JULY 2 (NO RAIN DATE)

White Plains, NY – June 27, 2024. The City of White Plains will host its Annual Independence

Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 2 from 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. The free event will be held at

White Plains High School on North Street.

This year’s celebration will feature a wide variety of entertainment including a performance by

the Stolen Moments Entertainment on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Children and their families

will also enjoy a visit from the Animal Embassy, the Miz Liz Variety Show and face painting. A

variety of food concessions will be available. The White Plains Independence Day Celebration

would not be complete without fireworks. The show presented by Special FX Wizard Inc. will

begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

White Plains 2024 Independence Day Celebration is sponsored by New York – Presbyterian

Westchester Behavioral Health Center. Residents are encouraged to come early, bring blankets

and chairs and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music, entertainers, food and fireworks. There is no

rain date for this event. For additional information, please call 914.422.1336.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE- NEW THIS YEAR

Please note that due to construction at White Plains High School several seating and parking

areas that were previously used during the event will be off-limits this year. Additionally, Bryant

Avenue will be closed intermittently to vehicular traffic. It is recommended that visitors arrive

early and use the parking areas at the YWCA White Plains and Central Westchester at 515 North

Street and 707/709 Westchester Avenue.

#