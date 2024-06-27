JUNE 27– WHITE PLAINS FIREWORKS AT HIGH SCHOOL JULY 2, TUESDAY, NO RAIN DATE. FIELDS UNDER CONSTRUCTION NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEATING

Hits: 12
CITY OF WHITE PLAINS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
FOOD, FUN & FIREWORKS – JULY 2 (NO RAIN DATE)
White Plains, NY – June 27, 2024. The City of White Plains will host its Annual Independence
Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 2 from 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. The free event will be held at
White Plains High School on North Street.
This year’s celebration will feature a wide variety of entertainment including a performance by
the Stolen Moments Entertainment on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Children and their families
will also enjoy a visit from the Animal Embassy, the Miz Liz Variety Show and face painting. A
variety of food concessions will be available. The White Plains Independence Day Celebration
would not be complete without fireworks. The show presented by Special FX Wizard Inc. will
begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
White Plains 2024 Independence Day Celebration is sponsored by New York – Presbyterian
Westchester Behavioral Health Center. Residents are encouraged to come early, bring blankets
and chairs and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music, entertainers, food and fireworks. There is no
rain date for this event. For additional information, please call 914.422.1336.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE- NEW THIS YEAR
Please note that due to construction at White Plains High School several seating and parking
areas that were previously used during the event will be off-limits this year. Additionally, Bryant
Avenue will be closed intermittently to vehicular traffic. It is recommended that visitors arrive
early and use the parking areas at the YWCA White Plains and Central Westchester at 515 North
Street and 707/709 Westchester Avenue.
