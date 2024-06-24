JUNE 24–BOWMAN OR LATIMER WILL FACE REPUBLICAN DR. MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER IN NOVEMBER FOR CONGRESS NY DISTRICT 16 SEAT

Hits: 38

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. From the Levitt Flisser Campaign. June 24, 2024:

The campaign of Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser announced today that the New York State Board of

Elections has certified her as the Republican candidate for New York’s 16th Congressional

District, which encompasses portions of Westchester County and the Bronx.

Dr. Flisser has deep roots in Westchester and the Bronx, and an inspiring biography. She came

to the United States as a child refugee from Eastern Europe and was raised in the Bronx before

moving to Westchester. She served as the Mayor of Scarsdale following two terms as a Village

Trustee, including service as Village Police Commissioner and Village Fire Commissioner.

Currently, she runs her own pediatric practice in Bronxville, and serves as Medical Director for

schools in both Westchester and the Bronx. She graduated from The Bronx High School of

Science, followed by New York University’s Bronx campus; and The Albert Einstein College of

Medicine.

After moving to Westchester, Dr. Flisser has continued to serve the Bronx and

Westchester communities for decades as a voluntary physician in numerous capacities.

A registered independent, Flisser won her three elections in Scarsdale on an independent “Non-

Partisan” ballot line.

In 2022, she ran a spirited challenge against the current incumbent

Congressman, Jamaal Bowman, and looks forward to building on that base this year. A

dedicated public servant and trusted pediatrician with crossover appeal, Dr. Flisser’s message

resonates with voters of all walks of life who embrace common sense solutions to rein in an out-of-

control federal government.

Said Flisser,

“From inflation to border security, to crime, to parental rights, our federal

government has failed the American people. We need a new voice in Washington who will

stand up for our values. The Democrats have offered the voters of the 16th Congressional

District a choice between a Defund the Police, anti-Israel radical who gives aid and comfort to

terrorists, and a career politician.

Both would continue the failed policies currently on display

in our nation’s capital.

I’m a pediatrician – not a politician – and my campaign will offer the

voters an obvious choice that embraces common sense to build consensus, and rejects the

current dysfunction and incompetence of our federal government and its representatives.”