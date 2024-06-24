JUNE 24–BOWMAN OR LATIMER WILL FACE REPUBLICAN DR. MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER IN NOVEMBER FOR CONGRESS NY DISTRICT 16 SEAT

Hits: 38
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. From the Levitt Flisser Campaign. June 24, 2024:
The campaign of Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser announced today that the New York State Board of
Elections has certified her as the Republican candidate for New York’s 16th Congressional
District, which encompasses portions of Westchester County and the Bronx.
Dr. Flisser has deep roots in Westchester and the Bronx, and an inspiring biography. She came
to the United States as a child refugee from Eastern Europe and was raised in the Bronx before
moving to Westchester. She served as the Mayor of Scarsdale following two terms as a Village
Trustee, including service as Village Police Commissioner and Village Fire Commissioner.
Currently, she runs her own pediatric practice in Bronxville, and serves as Medical Director for
schools in both Westchester and the Bronx. She graduated from The Bronx High School of
Science, followed by New York University’s Bronx campus; and The Albert Einstein College of
Medicine.
After moving to Westchester, Dr. Flisser has continued to serve the Bronx and
Westchester communities for decades as a voluntary physician in numerous capacities.
A registered independent, Flisser won her three elections in Scarsdale on an independent “Non-
Partisan” ballot line.
In 2022, she ran a spirited challenge against the current incumbent
Congressman, Jamaal Bowman, and looks forward to building on that base this year. A
dedicated public servant and trusted pediatrician with crossover appeal, Dr. Flisser’s message
resonates with voters of all walks of life who embrace common sense solutions to rein in an out-of-
control federal government.
Said Flisser,
“From inflation to border security, to crime, to parental rights, our federal
government has failed the American people. We need a new voice in Washington who will
stand up for our values. The Democrats have offered the voters of the 16th Congressional
District a choice between a Defund the Police, anti-Israel radical who gives aid and comfort to
terrorists, and a career politician.
Both would continue the failed policies currently on display
in our nation’s capital.
I’m a pediatrician – not a politician – and my campaign will offer the
voters an obvious choice that embraces common sense to build consensus, and rejects the
current dysfunction and incompetence of our federal government and its representatives.”