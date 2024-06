PLAYLAND BORN AGAIN JUST LIKE OLD TIMES SPIFFY, COLORFUL, FUN PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE DAY

Hits: 38

ENTRANCE

THE FABULOUS REMODELED BATHHOUSE AND POOL…STEP BACK INTO 1929

THE DRAGON (COASTER) AWAITS THRILLS SCREAMS AND TO THE RIGHT THE LOG PLUME

THE SWEEP OF RYE BEACH PLAYLAND 2024 RYE NEW YORK USA

THE INLAND SEA: LONG ISLAND SOUND GLEAMING IN THIS MORNING’S SUN

THE FABULOUS FISHING PIER AND TIE UP BASIN AT LOW TIDE THIS MORNING.

MY FAVORITE RIDE SINCE I WAS 4 THE PLAYLAND EXPRESS

PEDAL SWANS AND DRAGONS NEW THIS YEAR ON THE PLAYLAND LAGOON

THE SUMMER HEAT ATTRACTED HUGH CROWDS THIS WEEKEND AND PLAYLAND IS NOW OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND SHOULD WITH NEW RESTAURANTS AND ATTRACTIONS SHOULD BRING BACK AROUND 600,000 IN ATTENDANCE THIS YEAR IF THE WEATHER HOLDS.

STANDARD AMUSEMENTS HAS THE NEARLY 100 YEAR OLD PARK LOOKING BRAND NEW AND CLEAN WITH EXTENSIVE FRIENDLY STAFF.

