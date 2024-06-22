VERY COOL ART WITH BIG LATIN HEAT AT THE LIBRARY 2 TO 4 PM NEW EXHIBITION DEBUTS FOR A SHORT STAY

Hits: 23

White Plains Public Library is the cool place to be this afternoon to come and meet Maria Tavares and see her her big, glorious colorful paintings bigger than life that grab you with intense bold colors and make their subjects just leap out into your soul. The prolific Ms. Tavares is bold, emotional, her paintings of people make them personalities you want to meet, her paintings of objects you know extend them out of their landscape and captures the spirit anew. See these catch-the-eye paintings that you’ll want to linger with awile.

Why do I write this? When I left the White Plains TV Studios Friday the exhibition was just being prepared and the out front and look at me charisma STOPPED ME. I had to look. On this sweltering afternoon coming up the exhibition is the coolest place you can feel cool and see cool too. These are portraits that show how the artist felt about her subjects as she painted them which gives her brush the spirit of the living.

Wow. You have to see them, folks, and with a cool refreshment in your hand, what better thing to do on a hot summer’s day. You do not even have to use sun blocker…but the art will uplift your souls.