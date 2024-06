WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT–THE JUNE 21 REPORT –FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH 45. OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS CH. 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 12

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER AUTHORIZES CAMERA-LOCKS FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE DETAILS TO COME

DOWN TO 2 — IT IS WAGSTAFF OR CACACE FOR D.A. AS MIRZE WITHDRAWS FROM TUES PRIMARY.

JOHN BAILEY SUGGESTS A FEW THINGS THE NEW D.A. MIGHT NEED PROSECUTING

COUNTY LEGISLATORS APPROVE EXTENDING LEGISLATOR TERMS TO 4 YEARS ON NOVEMBER BALLOT AS A REFERENDUM

BEATEN DEPT OF SOCIAL SERVICES WORKER MARIA COTO DIES FROM INJURIES AFTER BEING ATTACK. THIS RAISES SERIOUS QUESTIONS. (NOTE PICTURE IS NOT OF THE VICTIM)

PROFESSOR STEVEN ROLANDI ANALYZES THE LATIMER BOWMAN TUESDAY PRIMARY AND PREDICTS THE WINNER

COVID 500 CASES A WEEK AND RISIN’. SPRING BOOSTER SHOT AVAILABLE NOW.

JOHN BAILEY ANALYZES THE ERA REFERENDUM ON THE BALLOT JUST APPROVED BY THE APPELLATE COURT

WILLIE AND THE CATCH

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 23 YEARS