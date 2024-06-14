FLASH! ADEEL MIRZA WITHDRAWS FROM WESTCHESTER D.A. DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY. ENDORSES WAGSTAFF.

Hits: 26

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024: June 14, 2024:

Statement From Adeel Mirza On Westchester District Attorney Race

“I ran for District Attorney because, after almost two decades in the Westchester DA’s office, I had the experience to run the office, reform it, and keep families safe. Throughout this campaign, I have had the incredible opportunity to visit every corner of our county, meeting people, leaders, and activists who care deeply about our communities’ futures. I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from every corner of this county.

The District Attorney’s office is a vital piece of that future, and whoever holds the office must be someone who holds our Democratic values – and always has. That is why, after much reflection and conversations, I have decided to stop campaigning and back William Wagstaff for District Attorney.

I have gotten to know William throughout this race, and he is kind, generous, thoughtful, and reform-minded. He will run the office with integrity and keep families safe while pursuing justice for all, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, or economic status.

What we can not have is a District Attorney who has run on the Republican and a Conservative Party lines – We need a Democrat who has always been staunchly pro-choice and supports common sense gun legislation.



William Wagstaff will be a District Attorney we can be proud of, and I am asking all my supporters to vote for him.