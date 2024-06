Hits: 66

Register for the County DA Democratic Candidate Forum.

U.S. Congressional District 16 Democratic Primary TONIGHT, June 10, 2024, at 7 pm via Zoom

An LWVW-trained moderator who resides outside U.S. Congressional District 16 will pose questions to Representative Jamaal Bowman and County Executive George Latimer, who are running in the June democratic primary for CD 16.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link