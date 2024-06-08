NUMBER 1 SCAM AFFECTING COMPUTERS & OPERATING SYSTEMS TODAY: “SCAM SCREENS” ALLEDGED VIRUS INFECTIONS

Hits: 31
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. June 8, 2024
Hello Everyone –
I don’t send email “blasts” out very often. However, I felt it was overdue.
I’ve been in this business for 22 years, and plan to continue my tradition
of providing responsive, reliable service, seven days a week to my existing
and new clients.
Although computers and operating systems have become gradually
more reliable over those two decades, some concerns remain.
The number one issue I’m called on to assist with are “scam screens” – urgent
warnings about an alleged virus infection.
They implore you to call a number claiming to be “Microsoft” when in fact it is a phony tech
support call center. PLEASE – never obey their directives, instead, call me for advice.
It’s usually something I can talk you through resolving in a few minutes.
Please be wary of inbound phone calls claiming to be from Microsoft or Apple.
These are also scams – please hang up on them.
Also, if you need to call the manufacturer of your device, or computer for tech support,
please be aware that Google searching for their number may lead to a fake company – the scam call centers cleverly “pollute” search results so that you call them instead of the legitimate number.
Here are the actual phone numbers for common computer and device manufacturers:
Apple: 1-800-275-2273
HP: 1-800-407-4005
Canon: 1-800-652-2666
Amazon: 1-888-280-4331
Dell: 1-800-624-9896
I just dialed these numbers to make sure they are current, and legit.
Funny – I misdialed the “Apple” number and reached a fake company!
Note: the fake ones NEVER answer with the name of the firm they
are pretending to be. Conversely, you’ll never get a generic greeting
from the real ones.
Bonus tip: www.gethuman.com is another way to look up the real
number, plus it has hints for navigating the “phone tree” to get
to a live person more quickly.
Last point: my clients are getting flooded with phony emails
claiming to be from Norton, McAfee, Avast, etc about their
antivirus software expiring. Never click on the links inside
of these messages. Look at the sender – usually the scammers
use disposable Gmail, Icloud and Yahoo accounts.
The real ones would end in @mcafee.com, @norton.com, etc…
The bottom line: always feel free to call me at 914-715-5568
if you see something that makes you uneasy. Likewise,
forward suspicious emails to me at pcventures@gmail.com.
That’s it for now.
Thank you for your patronage over the years, and I look
forward to helping you with your tech needs in the future.
Sincerely,
Aaron Woodin
PC Ventures