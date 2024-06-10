HUDSON RIVER BEACHES OPENED

Hits: 39

Hudson River Beaches Reopen Today;

Health Department Advisory Lifted

Swimming can safely resume at Croton Point Park Beach and Philipse Manor Beach Club, and boaters can resume recreational activities in the Hudson River, as the Westchester County Department of Health has lifted its Hudson River advisory.

The advisory was put in place during sewer main repairs on a force main in Ossining, which were completed Friday evening. The advisory was lifted today so that ample tidal movement would allow the partially treated sewage that had been released into the river to be adequately diluted.

For more information on water quality go to https://health.westchestergov.com .

en Español

Las Playas del Río Hudson Reabren Hoy;

Aviso del Departamento de Salud Levantado

Se puede volver a nadar de manera segura en la playa de Croton Point Park y en el Club de Playa de Philipse Manor, y los navegantes pueden reanudar las actividades recreativas en el Río Hudson, ya que el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester ha levantado su advertencia sobre el Río Hudson.

La advertencia se había puesto en lugar durante las reparaciones de la tubería principal de alcantarillado en una tubería de fuerza en Ossining, que se completaron el viernes por la tarde. La advertencia se levantó hoy para que el movimiento de las mareas pudiera permitir que las aguas residuales parcialmente tratadas que se habían liberado en el río se diluyeran adecuadamente.

Para más información sobre la calidad del agua, visite https://health.westchestergov.com.