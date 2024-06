TONIGHT 7:30 PM WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE JUNE 7 REPORT FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE. WP OPTIMUM CH 76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 22

PACKED HOUSE! $10 MILLION DOLLAR WHITE PLAINS DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION SEEKS LOCAL BUSINESSES PROJECTS TO FACELIFT DOWNTOWN

THE WESTCHESTER LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS DISTRICT ATTORNEY FORUM

CONGESTION PRICING IS STOPPED BY GOV. HOCHUL HALT!

COVID NEW CASES AVERAGE 54 A DAY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY LAST 3 WEEKS. NEW VACCINE IN FALL

WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS SEND LOCAL STUDENTS TO “STUDENTS IN ALBANY” EXPERIENCE

DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES TELL WHAT’S WRONG IN THE DOWNTOWN

WHAT’S RIGHT IN THE DOWNTOWN–WHAT’S NEEDED

D-DAY AND THE VOTE

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 23 YEARS