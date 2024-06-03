JUNE 3– THE BOWMAN REPORT

|
Dear neighbor,
I hope you had a great May and are
enjoying the warmer weather as summer begins. My team and I have continued assisting our neighbors, advocating for the district in Congress, and spending time in our community.
This month I was proud to celebrate the $1.6 million in community project funding I secured for the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester and their YouthHeal Initiative. The funding will be used to pilot a mental
health and educational support program for 150 at-risk 18 to 24-year-olds in Mount Vernon. They will provide behavioral health support, vocational and educational support, and training on trauma-informed behavioral healthcare. I am so proud of the work the Youth Shelter Program of Westchester carries out and am grateful I can support their essential work on the federal level.