BRUSH UP YOUR SHAKESPEARE! FROM JUST OFF-BROADWAY FAME TO ON THE TOWN IN WESTCHESTER. SHAKESPEARE’S MEASURE BY MEASURE GETS BRUSHED UP BY ARMONK PLAYERS!

Friday, June 7, 2024 at 8pm

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 8pm

Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 4pm

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 8pm

Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8pm

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8pm

The Armonk Players Presents

Desperate Measures

Book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg

Music by David Friedman

Directed by Pia Haas

Music direction by Will Rich

Choreography by Jill Paganelli

With Robert Agis as Sheriff Green, Tom Ammirato as Father Morse, Annie Fitz as Bella Rose, Michelle Foard as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo, Anthony Malchar as Johnny Blood and Steve Taylor as The Governor

When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood’s life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a narcissistic governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won.

This witty and wild new musical comedy takes the Bard’s Measure for Measure and shakes things up with a toe tappin’ score by award-winning composer David Friedman. Featuring a feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg.

Special Announcement!

We are thrilled to announce that the creators of Desperate Measures – David Friedman (Composer) and Peter Kellogg (Lyricist / Librettist) – will be making special guest appearances at our show!

If you’d like to join us for a talkback after the show with these creative talents, please make note of the following dates when you go to buy your tickets:

Saturday, June 8th – Peter Kellogg

Friday, June 14th – David Friedman

David Friedman and Peter Kellogg’s collaboration won the 2017 York Theatre production of Desperate Measures the following awards:

🌟OUTSTANDING MUSICAL (Drama Desk Award)

🌟OUTSTANDING LYRICS (Drama Desk Award)

🌟OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL (Outer Critics Circle)

🌟BEST NEW MUSICAL (Off-Broadway Alliance Award)