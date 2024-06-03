White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. "24th YEAR DAILY COVERAGE OF WHITE PLAINS NY USA. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. (WE ALWAYS CALL YOU BACK.) News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. The WHITE PLAINS CITIZENETREPORTER. TELEVISION: "White Plains Week" News Roundup, 7:30 EDT FRI, 7 EDT MON & the incisive "People to Be Heard" Interview Program 8PM EDT THURS, 7 PM EDT SAT on FIOS CH 45 THROUGHOUT WESTCHESTER AND, ALTICE OPTIMUM WHITE PLAINS CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way." EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 23 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES AND THINKERS ARE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD! IN MARCH TOP 10 VISITOR COUNTRIESl 1. USA 8,327 2. CHINA 3,590 3.IRELAND 1,018 4 GERMANY 933 5 RUSSIA 426 6 ISRAEL 366 7. CANADA 268 8 FRANCE 243 9 UNITED KINGDOM 240 10. NORWAY 216 (RATINGS SOURCE WORDPRESS ROBOT FREE)) THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW THAT THEY DON'T TELL YOU! LOOK FOR THE FEDORA!
For Businesses: Tomorrow at 3 p.m. (Tuesday June 4th), the City is hosting an informational session for local downtown businesses at City Hall (see flyer). All downtown businesses are encouraged to attend (please help us spread the word by telling your neighboring businesses as well). Local downtown businesses are also encouraged to fill out the following business survey, which will help refine DRI funding objectives.
For the Public: Your feedback on downtown White Plains is requested and appreciated as part of this process. Several public forums have been scheduled (6/10, 6/11, 6/12) this month to solicit stakeholder feedback on the current state of Downtown White Plains and what DRI priorities should be. Please see flyer for more details. (Use the flyer I’m about to send you)
Dine, Play, Perform: Unleash the Fun at Our Restaurants!