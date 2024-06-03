Posted on by

In February, the City of White Plains was awarded a $10 million dollar downtown revitalization initiative “DRI” grant. Now, local downtown businesses, property owners, and members of the public are invited to learn more about the grant and funding opportunities to benefit downtown.

For Businesses: Tomorrow at 3 p.m. (Tuesday June 4th), the City is hosting an informational session for local downtown businesses at City Hall (see flyer). All downtown businesses are encouraged to attend (please help us spread the word by telling your neighboring businesses as well). Local downtown businesses are also encouraged to fill out the following business survey, which will help refine DRI funding objectives.
For the Public: Your feedback on downtown White Plains is requested and appreciated as part of this process. Several public forums have been scheduled (6/10, 6/11, 6/12) this month to solicit stakeholder feedback on the current state of Downtown White Plains and what DRI priorities should be. Please see flyer for more details. (Use the flyer I’m about to send you)

