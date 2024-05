COFFEE WITH WHITE PLAINS WEEK SATURDAY 8:30 A.M. THE DEC 10 “CITY BUDGET REPORT” ON FIOS CH 45 AND OPTIMUM CH 76 & WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 95

THE CITY PRESENTS, DEFENDS $212 MILLION 2024-25 BUDGET

THE WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS SCHOOL BOARD FORUM FULL HOUSE. CRACKLING DEBATE

PLAYLAND OPENS MAY 18

WHITE PLAINS IN THE MONEY SALES TAX DOLLARS SURGE–9% AHEAD THROUGH 9 MONTHS

GHOST GALLERIA TRANSIT DISTRICT SCOPING DOCUMENT CLEARS COMMON COUNCIL

LEXINGTON AVENUE EYED FOR WIDENING TO RELIEVE WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL AREA TRAFFIC CONGESTION

