A FEINER FIND: OPENING TODAY: “WOOPS! MACAROONS AND GIFTS” AT THE WESTCHESTER WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Edgemont resident Sylvia Emmer was a guest on my cable TV show and discusses her new business Woops! Macarons & Gifts.

https://youtu.be/iwU-ZnrH2ks

Woops! Macarons & Gifts Westchester, offering delectable macarons and charming gifts, is having its grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 11 from 2-4pm (just in time for Mother’s Day!).

The boutique kiosk offers a wide variety of French macaron flavors, including classic favorites and seasonal specials, such as birthday cake, red velvet, cookies and cream, blueberry cheesecake, and honey lavender. Customers can also explore beautifully packaged macaron gift boxes, perfect for any occasion.

LOCATION:

The Westchester Mall

125 Westchester Ave.

White Plains, NY 10601

The kiosk is across from the Apple Store on Retail Level 3

Mall parking garage entrance closest to kiosk: 62 Westchester Ave., White Plains, NY