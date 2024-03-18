Outbreak Outlook – Northeast – March 18

Welcome to the Northeastern edition of Outbreak Outlook! It is only available to paid subscribers. If you wish to become a paid subscriber and access region-specific information, please click the Subscribe now button below. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin

Respiratory Diseases

ILI

Influenza-like illness fell again in the Northeast, dropping from 4.2% to 3.9% of visits to the doctor for fever and cough or sore throat. However, the regional number is being pushed up by New Jersey, which has a high level of activity at 5.5%. We’re still well above the threshold that marks the end of flu season, though. All in all, we are still on track for a gradual exit from flu season.

Northeast Region: ILI Activity Percent of doctors visits for ILI symptoms

Only two states in the region saw increases. Connecticut saw a small rise of 0.1 points to 3.0%. However, hospitalization rates slightly decreased, so that is good. Activity in Rhode Island rose by almost a full point to 4.0%. However, hospitalization rates for influenza decreased there, too.

The other states in the region are all seeing improvements. New Hampshire had the largest decrease, dropping by more than 0.7 points. Massachusetts followed with a significant decrease of 0.5 points. Vermont and Maine also saw declines, with drops of about 0.4 and 0.25 points, respectively. Pennsylvania and New Jersey had more modest decreases, with each state’s visits declining by approximately 0.3 and 0.2 points, respectively.

New York is also improving. Activity in the state is low at 2.0% and falling. However, New York City remains high at 6%. Activity is falling there too, but verrrrrry slowly.

Northeast Region: Change in ILI Activity Percent of doctors visits for ILI symptoms

COVID-19

Covid-19 activity is looking pretty good. Wastewater concentration for SARS-CoV-2 has declined steadily for weeks, and it’s now fairly low. Hospitalizations are falling in most states in the region, too, with some exceptions.

Rhode Island experienced the largest increase in new Covid-19 admissions per 100,000, rising by 1.1 points. New Hampshire saw a moderate increase in admissions, going up by 0.6. However, these hospitalization levels are moderate, and emergency department metrics look okay, so I’m not worried.

The rest of the states in the region saw decreases in weekly hospitalization rates. New Jersey had the most significant decline, dropping by 1.5. Massachusetts followed closely with a decrease of 1.4.

New York and Maine both decreased by 0.8. Connecticut‘s admissions decreased by 0.4, while Vermont remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.1.

Northeast Region: Change in New COVID-19 Hospitalizations Weekly new hospitalizations per 100,000

Stomach Bugs

The Northeast saw some relief from norovirus activity this week, with test positivity for the second week in a row to 13.9%. It’s possible we have past peaked season in the region because the timing is about right, but there’s no way to be certain until a few more weeks of data come in.

Northeast Region: Norovirus Activity Test Positivity, Percentage

Other Bugs

Seasonal coronavirus activity remains very high but may be coming down. This is likely peak season for this set of viruses, which cause cold-like symptoms. Distinguishing cold symptoms from allergy symptoms is tough this time of year. Itchy eyes are more common with allergies, whereas a sore throat is more common for a cold.

Metapneumovirus activity may be ticking up. Symptoms range from mild cold-like symptoms, including cough, fever, and nasal congestion, to severe respiratory distress such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia in more vulnerable populations. If you get a bad infection this time of year, metapneumovirus and influenza B both come to mind as possibilities.

Food recalls

The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:

New

None

Previously reported:

A big recall of Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese is affecting numerous consumer products (more info)

Multiple brands of cinnamon sold at discount stores, for lead contamination. The best resource I found to quickly survey affected products is here.

Raw Farm brand cheddar cheese (more info)

Sargento Foods shredded cheese. This recall affects food service customers and does not include Sargento-branded retail products. (more info)

Robitussin Honey CF Max cough syrup products (more info)

If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.

