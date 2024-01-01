NORTH EAST OUTLOOK ON ILLNESS JANUARY 1

Welcome to the Northeast edition of Outbreak Outlook! It is only available to paid subscribers. If you wish to become a paid subscriber and access region-specific information, please click the Subscribe Now button below. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin

Respiratory diseases

Influenza-like illness

Influenza-like illness (ILI) activity rose sharply across the Northeast over the past week. We are heading into peak season—January will likely be the worst month for symptoms like fever and cough or sore throat, so you may want to be cautious now and the weeks ahead.

Northeast Region: ILI Activity Percent of doctors visits for ILI symptoms

New Jersey is by far the worst off. The state saw the largest increase, jumping 1.3 percentage points to 8.1%.

New Hampshire and Maine also posted significant rises of 1.2 and 1.0 points to 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Other sizable upticks were seen in Massachusetts (+0.9 points to 4.8%), Rhode Island (+0.7 to 3.2%), Connecticut (+0.5 to 3.8%), and Pennsylvania (+0.4 to 3.3%). More modest ILI increases occurred in Vermont (+0.1 to 1.2%), which is quite a low level of activity. No Northeastern states registered a decline in influenza-like illness for the week.

Northeast Region: Change in ILI Activity Percent of doctors visits for ILI symptoms

Covid-19

Covid-19 hospitalization levels accelerated again across much of the Northeast over the past week. The weekly rate of new hospitalizations in the region is now 10, which is lower than 14 at this time last year and 23 the year prior. Still, both hospitalizations and wastewater are increasing, so there is plenty of Covid-19 going around.

Northeast Region: New COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rate per 100,000 population

Rhode Island saw the most dramatic rise, increasing 3.3 new admissions per 100,000 to 9.0, a 58% increase. Massachusetts (+2.9 new admissions to 11.6 per 100,000),

New York (+2.6 to 11.4), and New Jersey (+1.6 to 9.1) also posted concerning jumps. (Editor’s Observation: NEW YORK IS UP 30% IN COVID HOSPITALIZATONS IN THE CHART BELOW:)

Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania showed sizable hospitalization increases around 1.2-1.6 per 100,000. Meanwhile, Maine declined slightly week-over-week but remains elevated at 7.6 per 100,000.

Northeast Region: Change in New COVID-19 Hospitalizations Weekly new hospitalizations per 100,000

RSV

The Northeastern region may be just past peak RSV season, with test positivity falling for three weeks in a row. PCR positivity is now at 10%, down from a recent peak of 14%. RSV hospitalizations remain high in children ages 0-4. That trend may be improving somewhat, but it’s not a strong or clear pattern yet.

Northeast Region: RSV Activity Test Positivity, Percentage

Maine saw a sizable increase, with test positivity rising 1.5 percentage points to 24.6%. Vermont also posted a notable RSV jump of 1.4 points to 10.0%. New Hampshire and New Jersey stayed about the same, holding around 19.3% and 11.2% RSV positivity, respectively. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania (-0.5 to 15.0%), New York (-0.5 to 10.0%), Connecticut (-0.9 to 11.2%), and Massachusetts (-0.9 to 15.6%) declined. Rhode Island lacked enough data to gauge trends.

Other Respiratory + Stomach Bugs

I’m monitoring several other respiratory viruses and stomach bugs.

The seasonal coronaviruses, a cause of the common cold, are rising. Another cause of stuffy noses in the mix!

Not much going on with human metapneumovirus.

I’m seeing mixed signals for parainfluenza and adenovirus. CDC data has both at low levels, but Biofire data is showing some increases for both. Unclear.

Norovirus activity is medium-high and rising in every area of the country, including the West. Test positivity is around 11%, up from 9% a month ago. We’ll continue to see increases until spring.

Northeast Region: Norovirus Activity Test Positivity, Percentage

Food recalls

The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:

New this week:

None

Previously reported:

Tons of different granola and oatmeal products from Quaker (more info).

If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.

In Other News