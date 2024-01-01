NORTH EAST OUTLOOK ON ILLNESS JANUARY 1

Hits: 35
Outbreak Outlook – Northeast – New Year!
BY DR. CAITLIN RIVERS
Respiratory diseases
Influenza-like illness
Influenza-like illness (ILI) activity rose sharply across the Northeast over the past week. We are heading into peak season—January will likely be the worst month for symptoms like fever and cough or sore throat, so you may want to be cautious now and the weeks ahead.
New Jersey is by far the worst off. The state saw the largest increase, jumping 1.3 percentage points to 8.1%.
New Hampshire and Maine also posted significant rises of 1.2 and 1.0 points to 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Other sizable upticks were seen in Massachusetts (+0.9 points to 4.8%), Rhode Island (+0.7 to 3.2%), Connecticut (+0.5 to 3.8%), and Pennsylvania (+0.4 to 3.3%). More modest ILI increases occurred in Vermont (+0.1 to 1.2%), which is quite a low level of activity. No Northeastern states registered a decline in influenza-like illness for the week.
Covid-19
Covid-19 hospitalization levels accelerated again across much of the Northeast over the past week. The weekly rate of new hospitalizations in the region is now 10, which is lower than 14 at this time last year and 23 the year prior. Still, both hospitalizations and wastewater are increasing, so there is plenty of Covid-19 going around.
Rhode Island saw the most dramatic rise, increasing 3.3 new admissions per 100,000 to 9.0, a 58% increase. Massachusetts (+2.9 new admissions to 11.6 per 100,000),
New York (+2.6 to 11.4), and New Jersey (+1.6 to 9.1) also posted concerning jumps. (Editor’s Observation: NEW YORK IS UP 30% IN COVID HOSPITALIZATONS IN THE CHART BELOW:)
Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania showed sizable hospitalization increases around 1.2-1.6 per 100,000. Meanwhile, Maine declined slightly week-over-week but remains elevated at 7.6 per 100,000.
RSV
The Northeastern region may be just past peak RSV season, with test positivity falling for three weeks in a row. PCR positivity is now at 10%, down from a recent peak of 14%. RSV hospitalizations remain high in children ages 0-4. That trend may be improving somewhat, but it’s not a strong or clear pattern yet.
Maine saw a sizable increase, with test positivity rising 1.5 percentage points to 24.6%. Vermont also posted a notable RSV jump of 1.4 points to 10.0%. New Hampshire and New Jersey stayed about the same, holding around 19.3% and 11.2% RSV positivity, respectively. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania (-0.5 to 15.0%), New York (-0.5 to 10.0%), Connecticut (-0.9 to 11.2%), and Massachusetts (-0.9 to 15.6%) declined. Rhode Island lacked enough data to gauge trends.
Other Respiratory + Stomach Bugs
I’m monitoring several other respiratory viruses and stomach bugs.
