NEW COVID CASES STRENGTHEN SUNDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: 4TH STRAIGHT RISING INFECTIONS WEEK

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey August 5, 2028:

The last six days were the strongest evidence yet that covid is infecting an unsuspecting Westchester public at a rate of 50 persons a day with cases rising Monday through Friday already making this week July 30 through August 5 the largest number of cases in a week since March 5 to 11, when the County reported 354.

The daily new case rate for the last 7 days was an average of 6.2 new cases per 100,000 of population, which is 1,004,000 for Westchester. Multiplying 10.4 times 6.2 gives the county a daily rate of infections of 61. In 7 days, that means we got 435 new cases in a week and at the 6.2 daily average that could mean, if sustained, 1,740 new cases in the next three weeks just before school starts. Last August in 2022, the county recorded 6,235.

The daily infections must be held down by adequate socializations and not mixing if you test positive, otherwise this new rate of daily infections will rise possibly approach last August 2022 figures when the disease infections were declining 40% from July 10,268 level.