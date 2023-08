WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT THE FRIDAY AUGUST 4 REPORT 7:30 P.M. EDT ON FIOS CH 45 ALL COUNTY IN WP OPTIMUM CH 76 & WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 17

BEWARE THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST–THE NIGHT OF QUIET HISTORIC DECISIONS

JOHN BAILEY SURVEYS THE GROWTH OF COVID WITH CONCERN SO THE EPIDEMIOLOGISTS

JOHN BAILEY REVIEWS THE LATEST OBSERVATIONS OF DR KATELYN JETELINA “YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST” AND DR. CAITLIN RIVERS OF “FORCE OF INFECTION” THE EPIDEMIOLOGISTS¬† TRACKING THE COVID GATHERING WAVE.

PLAN FOR STATELESS MIGRANTS — PLAN IS NOT READY YET–NO ANSWERS YET

ON INTERIM COURT FOR ASYLUM IN WESTCHESTER AND NO RULING ON WHETHER

THEY CAN WORK IN WESTCHESTER. NO ABSWERS FRIN NAYORKIS OF HOMELAND SECURITY

AFTER 9 WEEKS

GOVERNOR HOCHUL CRACKS DOWN ON FENTANYL, OFFERS FREE OVERDOSE TREATMENT BY MAIL

ISABEL VILLAR: SHINING LIGHT, RENAISSANCE WOMAN, CUBAN IMMIGRANT

PIONEERED IMMIGRANT PROGRESS FOUNDER OF EL CENTRO HISPANO EXCELSIOR! 

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

FRIDAYS FOR 23 YEARS ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

EVERY WEEK