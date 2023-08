Coffee & Conversation Tuesday, August 8, at 2 PM Theodore D. Young Community Center

32 Manhattan Avenue

White Plains, NY 10607 Please join Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Westchester County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson, and me for a Coffee & Conversation event at 2 PM on Tuesday, August 8, at the Theodore D. Young Community Center. RSVP encouraged: mzgc@westchestercountyny.gov