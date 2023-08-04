CITY OF WHITE PLAINS SET TO SETTLE CHAMBERLAIN SUIT FOR $5 MILLION. UP FOR COUNCIL APPROVAL MONDAY NIGHT

Hits: 5

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey. August 4, 2028:

The 12-year efforts of the Kevin Chamberlain, Jr family of their father, Kevin Chamberlain,Sr. quest for damages in the death of Mr. Chamberlain, Sr. who was shot and killed in 2011 in his apartment in the Winbrook complex has reached a settlement with the City of White Plains in the matter.

In an ordinance on the White Plains Common Council agenda Monday, the settlement to be paid the family is $5,000,000. It awaits approval by the Common Monday evening.

The family had originally sued the City for $21 Million.

The Appellate Court Second Department had previously found the original suit which had been dismissed by the County Supreme Court, an error opening the possibility of a new trial.

The Common Council considered the Chamberlain law suit last Monday evening in Executive Session.