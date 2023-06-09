Hits: 0

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. Statement From Governor Hochuls Press Office. June 9, 2028:

“Building on my ongoing conversations with President Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Democratic Leader Jeffries, today I met with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients to discuss the need for additional resources in New York as we continue to support the arrival of tens of thousands of asylum seekers.

“I expressed our gratitude for the more than $135 million in aid secured by our federal partners for New York City and reiterated we need additional support, including federal lands to use as shelter sites and federal funding to humanely care for these individuals. Most importantly, I stressed the need for federal action to expedite asylum applications and work authorization requests for individuals to allow them to quickly integrate into our economy and our society.

“We are grateful to President Biden and his team for their efforts to assist in the midst of this humanitarian crisis, and look forward to additional support and collaboration.”