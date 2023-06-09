ASSEMBLY APPROVES SHIFTING COUNTY, TOWN VILLAGE ELECTIONS TO NOVEMBER IN EVEN YEARS. NEW BILL NEEDS GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNATURE TO BECOME LAW

Hits: 14

The New York State Assembly voted Friday to move COUNTY, town and village elections across the state with the exception of New York City, to November in even years on the next to last day of the current legislative section.

The existence of the legislation was not known to many Town Supervisors in the state. Paul Feiner, Town Supervisor of Greenburgh who brought this to the attention with his letter to WPCNR Friday, added this comment tonight”

“Municipal officials all over the state are outraged. No discussion, no transparency by the legislature. No debate. Snuck it in for a vote as a surprise.”

The legislation, approved by both houses, now goes to Governor Kathy Hochul for signature.

The law-to-be, if the Governor signs it will not affect School District elections, currently held in the spring of every year.

Amy Paulin of the Assembly sponsored the bill. In the State Senate James Skoufis of of the 42nd Assembly District sponsored the bill.

The description of the bill (A4282B) reads as follows:

AN ACT to amend the town law, the village law, the county law, and the municipal home rule law, in relation to moving certain elections to even-numbered years