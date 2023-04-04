CON ED SEEKS ASKS 21% ELECTRIC RATE INCREASE, 31% FOR GAS OVER 3 YEARS PAUL FEINER REPORTS

Hits: 16

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER April 4, 2023:

Con Ed is seeking permission from the NYS Public Service Commission to raise electric rates over a three year period by an average of 20% for electric rates and 31% for gas rates. They are seeking to upgrade their electric delivery system and upgrade its gas system.

I believe that addressing infrastructure is important. But, also believe that the rate hikes should not be paid for by Con Ed customers instead of by Con Ed stockholders Con Ed continues to report large profits. In 2022 Con Ed reported net income for common stock of $1,620 million or $4.68 a share compared with $1,346 million or $3.86 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1,620 million or $4.57 a share in 2022 compared with $1,528 million or $4.39 a share in 2021.

The NYS Public Service Commission should take into account Con Ed’s profits when deciding whether a rate hike should be approved.

Con Ed is seeking a rate hike. If you would like to comment before the Public Service Commission please click onto the following link. https://dps.ny.gov/event/con-edison-comments-due-joint-proposal-submitted-con-edison-electric-and-gas-rate-case

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor