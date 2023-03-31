The State of Mom

Hits: 17
WPCNR QUARTERLY STATE OF LIFE SERIES # 8. News & Comment By John F. Bailey. March 31, 2023:
Always Mom
When a woman decides to become a mother
Bond is formed between mother and creation
Lasting for eternity, never can be cut asunder
From first setting eyes on child with wild-eyed elation.
Always mom from then on
Even when child departs
First steps, first triumphs linger in mind’s repetition
Forever warmly in mother and child hearts.
Sacrifices daily, grudgingly offered,
Yielding proud moments seen in childrens’ glows
Pains of pleasures given up and roads Mom ignored
Ever soothed by sunny days of child laughter and happiness she knows.
Always Mom to depend on and look out for you,
A Child knows even after pulling away Mom is always on his side
Whether in call or text, or fond memory after adieu
Mom’s spirit is always there to draw and comfort alongside.
In a memory, gems of advice
Ignored when first spoke miraculously
Resurface to guide in times of crisis
To reassure, to comfort mysteriously
Always Mom too often we are heedless
Of the heartbreak caused, unaware
How our achievements bring you joy boundless
And remember the hurt you healed with love that does not waver.
Always mom I shall always see there
At the old home place, taste that special treat
Again: pies, the special cakes on magical days of no care
In these days of transition as I grow, the memories repeat
Always Mom, you are the one person who never fails
To deliver what I need at any moment in my life.
From a call to a pat to a ride when I get off the rails
From annoying reminders to trim my course’s sails.
I find my thoughts on your day just inadequate
Too easy to express what your being there always
Has meant to me, so in little trinkets that may brighten your days
By their whimsy and chemistry we share inviolate.
Silly though my talismans of tribute may be our bond together
Will always be a special link I will not have with any other
Even one I may eventually love another
It will never be as unique as the love for my always mother.
So take my silly things and when you smile,
Know you gladden my heart as you always did
When my efforts pleased you, though I did not want to show it did.
Know how hard I tried to please you all the while.
It is impossible for child to ever give back the gifts you give
Even when you are far away. I feel them inside me with warm glow.
I regret when I failed to please you and want you to know
I try to live up to your standard you set each day you live.
As time eventually will changes the ways we are together
I celebrate the time with my Always Mom which makes us both better..
As our bonds loosen, they grow stronger in spirit and deed.
I become more like you, I feel you inside mind and heart and need.
So thank you my Always Mom, on this day.
Celebrating what we have: friendship, advice, tolerance, respect, loyalty
That both of us can draw from each other in times needed,
I hope I will be worthy to provide the same when I become an
Always Mom, too