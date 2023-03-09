COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS GROW DAILY IN MID-HUDSON REGION — PROJECT TO 1,000 COVID PATIENTS ADMITTED A WEEK

Hits: 13

White Plains Hospital sees 19 new admissions for covid Monday and Tuesday Projecting to 42 a week

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NY Hospitalization Tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. March 9, 2003:

Hospitalizations analysis by the NY State Health Department reports the Mid-Hudson Region of Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan Counties ( a total 7 county population of 2,363,622) continued at the rate of 6.59 of new persons hospitalized for covid in 100,000 people per day Tuesday March 7 for covid. That 6.59 is 5 times the previous rate of less than two persons per 100,000 of a county population

The number of persons in the hospitalized Tuesday in the 7 county region was 155 on March 7. If that continues you would see 1,000 a week hospitalized for covid across the 7 counties.

Meanwhile, locally in White Plains Hospital Medical Center, on March 6, Monday there were 11 new hospitalizations, 7 of whom were admitted for treatment of Covid. On Tuesday, March 7, there were 12 new admissions, and 10 of them were admitted for covid. These hospitalizations were for treatment of covid due to covid specifically.

Since February 15, White Plains Hospital has admitted 240 persons to the hospital and 112 were admitted for treatment of covid, a percentage 47% of admissions being specifically for covid, an average of 6 a day admitted for covid, that at that rate would result in 42 new covid patients admitted a week White Plains Hospital.