Westchester County Senior Law Day

Westchester County is offering senior citizens the opportunity to have a private, 15-minute Zoom consultation with a lawyer or other professional, at no cost and no obligation. These sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Sign-up opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at www.seniorlawday.info.