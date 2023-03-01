ANNOUNCING: NEW! TO WPCNR INTRODUCING “BULLETINS: CLICK HEADLINE. GO TO STORY”

Hits: 5

WPCNR LETTER FROM THE EDITOR TO NEWSREADERS AROUND WORLD. March 1, 2023:

The queue of stories on the White Plains CitizeNetReporter news website has been backing up like the Cross Westchester Slow Expressway.

When WPCNR readers are coming back 3 times a day you have been forced of late to scroll down the central column of wpcnr.com “News Ticker,” to get to stories you may want to read about after seeing them in the previous orange headline section above.

Previously the orange headline section has just listed the headlines of stories on the site. When you clicked on them, nothing happened.

Now with Bulletins: Click Headline. Go Direct to Story NEWS HAPPENS INSTANTLY!

Scroll No longer!

Those headlines are now live! In 2 seconds, you bring up the new “Breaking News” you love WPCNR for, faster than a speeding bullet!

Here’s how it works! It takes 3 seconds.

Strategically move your cursor into the orange BULLETINS: CLICK HEADLINE. GO DIRECT TO STORY. Position cursor on headline that grabs you. Headline LIGHTS up in brighter orange! CLICK THE LIT UP HEADLINE! The entire story APPEARS INSTANTLY IN THE CENTRAL COLUMN of the site in big type with all the graphics, charts, and WPCNR inclusive behind-the-story detail you go to wpcnr for.

Absolutely no tedious scrolling down the running WPCNR “TICKER”.

If one of those Bulletins grabs you –jump on it with your cursor click it and you got it in its entirety INSTANTLY

The stories are listed in chronological order. Each headline may stay up for a week

Readers can still see a list of the most recent published stories on the section of the familiar gray column listing this week’s news stories and the stories of previous months.

New stories will continue to be posted in the center-of-wpcnr site “news ticker.”

The Newsroom of days gone by with the old Teletype machines

This format was originally intended as an ode to the traditional United Press International and Associated Press and International news tickers and that clacked away night and day in a never-ending stream of stories from around the world on yellow copy paper.

Let me know if you are happy with BULLETINS: CLICK HEADLINE GO DIRECT TO STORY

It’s more than a just a listing it is the NEWS HEARTBEAT.