ALBANY LEGISLATORS CONSIDER DELAY IN MATCHING $12 TO EVERY $1 OF SMALL DONORS’ CONTRIBUTIONS IN FALL ELECTIONS BECAUSE IT COULD AFFECT THEIR REELECTION.: LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS BLOWS WHISTLE

New York State’s Public Campaign Finance Program is at risk. Call your legislator TODAY

Click HERE to find your legislator



Call your legislator and tell them to not delay the Public Campaign Finance Program and to fully fund this program.



For decades we’ve fought against the influence of big donors in Albany.But after over two decades of grassroots organizing, campaigning and collaboration with legislative champions, we WON a statewide program that helps diminish the impact special interests have on our elections, the landmark New York State Public Campaign Finance Program.



This new program, in effect for the 2024 State Senate and Assembly elections puts the power in the hands of the people of New York.



The system helps candidates spend more time engaging with constituents and fund campaigns without depending on big donors.



It’s a small donor public matching funds system with a 12-to-1 match on the smallest contributions. The system is up and running for all candidates for State Senate and Assembly. But the rumors from the State Capitol are that incumbent legislators, afraid of competition, want to delay the system before it even starts by not funding it with the necessary $100 Million in the state budget due April 1st.



Meanwhile a poll released Monday showed that 70% of New York voters want elected officials to prioritize countering wealthy donors’ influence in politics.



In every region of New York State, the majority of voters said they support the state’s public campaign financing program. And 62% of New York voters say lawmakers must give the state’s public campaign financing program sufficient funding.



Call your State Senator and Assemblymember TODAY and tell them to fund the Public Campaign Finance Program!



The Public Campaign Finance Board has requested $114.5 million in funding for FY 2024.



Governor Hochul appropriated $39.5 million in her executive budget.



Now it’s time for the legislature to fund the program in full. Our communities deserve a state government responsive to the needs of the people, not big industry donors and the wealthy elite. Together we won this system. Together we’ll make them fund it.