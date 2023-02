Hits: 5

9 PM LAST NIGHT FEBRUARY SNOWPRIZE. SNOW FELL THROUGHOUT THE WINDY FREEZING NIGHT LEAVING 5-1/2 INCHES WITH A SLUSH BASE RESULTING IN SCHOOLS CLOSING AND ANOTHER SPLENDID SNOW PERFORMANCE BY THE DEPENDABLE DPW IN THE FAR REACHES OF WHITE PLAINS NY USA

6:45 A.M. LAST MORNING OF FEBRUARY THIS MORNING — A SUPERB STRATEGIC CONSISTENT SNOW REMOVAL IN THE FARFLUNG REACHES OF WHITE PLAINS BY THE WHITE PLAINS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC MIRACLE WORKS

THE WPDPW SNOW SWEEP TEAM IN ACTION 7 A.M. THIS MORNING–A TIP OF THE FEDORA TO THOSE WHO CLEAR BY NIGHT. A NEW SNOWTINI OF SALT WATER REINFORCED BY SAND DELIVERED A CLASSIC TWIST ON “THE NICOLETTINI” OF THE PAST CREATING CLEARER ROADS FASTER! MY CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WHITE PLAINS DPW SNOWTINI SNOWTENDERS. THEY STAND AND WAIT FOR THE WHITE TO FALL, ALWAYS PREPARED. READY. RELENTLESS