WOMEN’S BAR ASSOCIATION COMMENDS 2ND PASSAGE OF NEW YORK EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT

The Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (“WBASNY”) commends the Legislature on the second passage of the New York State Equal Rights Amendment (“ERA”), A.1283/S.108-A, sponsored by Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright and Senator Liz Krueger.



WBASNY has unwaveringly supported adding further protections for sex, sexual orientation, and reproductive rights to the New York State Constitution and has made the passage and enactment of an Equal Rights Amendment a longstanding legislative priority.



For too long sex and gender bias have been pervasive in our social structure, and it has become abundantly clear that biases against sexual orientation and reproductive rights have become more commonplace.



While constitutional guarantees are also needed at the Federal level to prevent further discrimination, WBASNY is relieved to see New York State take up the fight to protect its citizens. By passing the ERA in a second legislative session, the Legislature helps bring an important WBASNY legislative priority to reality and ensure that all New Yorkers will have their rights protected.



WBASNY stands ready to provide whatever support is necessary to insure ERA is on the ballot and enshrined in the New York State Constitution.



WBASNY extends a special thank you to: Governor Kathy Hochul for her tireless efforts defending New Yorkers; Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright and Senator Liz Krueger for their work on protecting these important rights; and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for ensuring that this legislation is a priority.