NY CONSERVATIVE PARTY STATEMENT ON ELECTION OF McCARTHY AS HOUSE SPEAKER AFTER GAETZ AND BOEBERT BACK DOWN AND VOTE “PRESENT” ON 15TH VOTE, EASING MCCARTHY INTO THE SPEAKER POST. BACK TO BUSINESS.

WPCNR WASHINGTON DELEGATION. January 7, 2022:

Editor’s Note: Early this morning, in a 15th vote on who will be Speaker of the House for the New 118th Congress, two key opponents of Congressman Kevin McCarthy who claimed they would never vote for him changed their votes to “present,” effectively abstaining from the vote. Those two votes of “present” were cast by Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Matt Gaetz of Florida on the 15th vote this week attempting to vote Mr. McCarthy Speaker of the House.



Statement From New York State Conservative Party

Chairman Gerard Kassar on Speaker McCarthy’s Election

January 7, 2023

“The New York State Conservative Party congratulates House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his historic victory tonight. The Party is particularly proud of the 11 House Republicans from New York State who presented a strong, unified, and unwavering front for Speaker McCarthy in round after round of voting. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a dynamic House leader, was one of those honored to nominate Speaker McCarthy on the House floor.

“These 11 members, each of whom was supported by the Conservative Party — the Party provided the direct margin of victory in four of those races — will play a key role in the 118th Congress, and rightly so. The Republican delegation from New York is ready and able to help lead our nation forward.”