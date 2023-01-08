Governor Hochul on the Nurses Hospitals DISPUTE CALLS FOR ARBITRATION BETWEEN MONTIFIORE AND MOUNT SINAI AND THE NURSES

Hits: 28



STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN NEW YORK CITY HOSPITALS AND NURSES

“No one puts more on the line to care for New Yorkers than our nurses, which is why my team has been pushing for a fair labor agreement for these dedicated professionals and to ensure they have safe working conditions. For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress.

Strikes have been averted at New York Presbyterian, Richmond University Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

“Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.

The New York State Department of Health will continue to enforce staffing requirements under the law at these hospitals to maintain the delivery of essential health care services to the community and protect patient health and safety.

Likewise, the Health Department will continue to ensure that all providers are meeting the requirements of the law.

“We will continue to work with partners and all parties so that New York City hospitals and nurses can continue to play their critical role in caring for New Yorkers.”