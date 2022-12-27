SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TITLE 42. NY IMMIGRATION COALITION LABELS COURT DECISION “MORALLY AND ETHICALLY UNACCEPTABLE”

Hits: 21

WPCNR SUPREME COURT SURVEILLANCE. From the New York Immigration Coalition. December 27, 2022;

Today, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the Biden administration cannot end the implementation of Title 42. Title 42 was originally slated to end on December 21, before Chief Justice John Roberts granted an appeal to pause the termination on December 19.

The New York Immigration Coalition denounced this decision from the Supreme Court, which they say will continue to jeopardize the safety of asylum seekers, and demanded that President Biden secure additional protections for new arrivals.

Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director, New York Immigration Coalition:



“The Supreme Court’s decision today to prohibit the termination of Title 42 is a devastating failure of justice for the thousands of people and families who have been continually subjected to violence and cruelty because of this policy. For years, Title 42 has proven to be a horrifying distortion of American values, existing as a front for xenophobia and racism.

As Title 42 continues to be shuttled through the courts, it has resulted in untold pain and lives lost for those who are simply seeking freedom and safety in the United States.

This is morally and ethically unacceptable, and the Supreme Court should be ashamed that they continue to sustain such an unsparing policy. We urge the Biden administration to take meaningful action and secure additional protections for asylum seekers, such that a humane and fair asylum system can finally be achieved for all.”