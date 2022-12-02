14 GANG MEMBERS, ALL UNDER 28 YEARS OLD, & ASSOCIATES FROM NEWBURGH, POUGHKEEPSIE CHARGED WITH RACKETEERING, NARCOTICS, FIREARMS OFFENSES

Hits: 42

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation. December 2, 2022:

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”),announced the unsealing of a 10-Count Indictment charging 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang (“YG”), including the gang’s high-ranking street leaders, with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas.

The Indictment charges several YG members and associates with acts of violence.

This includes KASHAD SAMPSON, a/k/a “Shoca,” a YG leader who is charged with participating in multiple assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, New York.

In addition to serious acts of violence, the gang was also responsible for trafficking large amounts of narcotics across the City of Newburgh and New York State and perpetrating fraud schemes to enrich members of the gang.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said:

“When I was sworn in as U.S. Attorney, I promised that this Office would be relentless in rooting out violent crime, in every corner of this District. That’s a promise I am determined to keep. Today, we’re announcing a sweeping RICO indictment charging 14 members and associates of a violent gang that we allege was up to no good: Running open air drug markets, engaging in shootouts in the broad daylight, and doing whatever it took to control the streets and do their dirt. Well, not anymore. Let today’s massive takedown be a warning to all gang members. The feds are watching. And you better believe we don’t quit.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said:

“Many communities are seeing a dramatic increase in violent crime, putting people on edge. The FBI, and our law enforcement partners, are doing all we can to search out and stop these gangs from terrorizing towns in the Hudson Valley. This investigation should be viewed as a warning to others – we will hold you accountable.”

As alleged in public court filings and the Indictment unsealed today in White Plains federal court:[1]

KASHAD SAMPSON, a/k/a “Shoca,” GEORGE DELGADO, a/k/a “Groc,” GABRIEL ROMAN, a/k/a “Gabe,” DALLAS ARCHER, a/k/a “Muggas,” JASIAH WOOTEN, a/k/a “Hov,” BRUCE ALLEN, a/k/a “Bam,” SYNCERE TATUM, a/k/a “Syn,” JOHN LALANNE, a/k/a “JJ,” RAEKWON JACKSON, a/k/a Tree,” BASHIR MALLORY, a/k/a “BG,” a/k/a “Bear,” MEKHI MCDONALD, a/k/a “Khi,” CHRISTOPHER TATE, a/k/a “Bag,” KRISTOPHER BURGESS CUNNINGHAM, a/k/a “KG,” and DEJON SCOTT, a/k/a “Red Dot,” are members and associates of a racketeering conspiracy known as YG.

On August 15, 2020, KASHAD SAMPSON, DALLAS ARCHER, JOHN LALANNE, and RAEKWON JACKSON, for the purpose of maintaining and increasing their positions in the YG enterprise, participated in and facilitated the attempted murder of rival gang members in Poughkeepsie, New York.

On April 27, 2021, SYNCERE TATUM, GABRIEL ROMAN, and CHRISTOPHER TATE, for the purpose of maintaining and increasing their positions in the YG enterprise, attempted to rob and shot at a rival drug dealer in Newburgh, New York.

On November 17, 2021, KASHAD SAMPSON, GEORGE DELGADO, JASIAH WOOTEN, and BRUCE ALLEN, for the purpose of maintaining and increasing their positions in the YG enterprise, shot at four rival gang members in Newburgh, New York.

On November 10, 2020, JOHN LALANNE robbed a narcotics dealer at gunpoint and discharged his firearm in Newburgh, New York.

From at least 2019 to the present, KASHAD SAMPSON, GEORGE DELGADO, GABRIEL ROMAN, JASIAH WOOTEN, BRUCE ALLEN, SYNCERE TATUM, JOHN LALANNE, RAEKWON JACKSON, BASHIR MALLORY, MEKHI MCDONALD, CHRISTOPHER TATE, KRISTOPHER BURGESS CUNNINGHAM, and DEJON SCOTT participated in a conspiracy to distribute a substantial amount of narcotics, including crack cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone, marijuana, and Promethazine HCL mixed with Codeine, commonly known as “lean.” These individuals also possessed numerous firearms in connection with this narcotics conspiracy.

* * *

SAMPSON, 23, DELGADO, 23, ROMAN, 23, ARCHER, 25, ALLEN, 24, TATUM, 22, LALANNE, 23, MALLORY, 19, MCDONALD, 19, TATE, 19, and CUNNINGHAM, 28, were all arrested yesterday, and presented today before United States Magistrate Judges Judith C. McCarthy and Andrew E. Krause. WOOTEN, 24, JACKSON, 22, and SCOTT, 27, have not been arrested at this time.

Charts containing the names, charges, and minimum and maximum penalties for the defendants are set forth below. The minimum and maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police, Town of New Windsor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, City of Newburgh Police Department, Town of Newburgh Police Department, and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Williams also thanked the FBI’s Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the New York City Department of Correction, Correction Intelligence Bureau, Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, the Poughkeepsie Police Department, and the New York City Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

This case is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer N. Ong, Nicholas S. Bradley, and Ryan W. Allison are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.