MORE GREEN ENERGY COMING TO NYC

Hits: 81

GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES START OF CONSTRUCTION ON 339-MILE CHAMPLAIN HUDSON POWER EXPRESS TRANSMISSION LINE TO BRING CLEAN ENERGY TO NEW YORK CITY

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the start of construction of the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, to deliver reliable clean energy from Hydro-Québec in Canada directly to New York City.

The construction of this green infrastructure project, which begins following the execution of a major union labor agreement between the developer and New York State Building and Construction Trades, is expected to bring $3.5 billion in economic benefits to New Yorkers while creating nearly 1,400 family-sustaining union jobs during construction. Today’s announcement accelerates progress to achieve New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to obtain 70 percent of electricity statewide from renewable sources by 2030 on the path to a zero-emission grid.

“As construction begins on this project to help deliver clean energy to New York City, our state is setting yet another example of what climate action looks like,” Governor Hochul said.

“The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is a monumental step toward protecting our environment and creating family-sustaining, green jobs in both upstate and downstate New York. In partnership with union labor, this green infrastructure project will bring billions of dollars in economic benefits to our state and will pave the way for cleaner air and a healthier future for all New Yorkers.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said, “The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a powerful example of the infrastructure that President Biden and Governor Hochul are committed to bring to New York and America. The project is expected to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable power while creating good-paying, union jobs.”

Champlain Hudson Power Express is the first of two historic projects to start construction under the State’s first-of-its-kind renewable energy and transmission program, known as Tier 4, that is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The program aims to responsibly deliver a significant increase of renewable energy to New York City, an area of the state that relies on aging fossil fuel-fired generation located largely in underserved communities, experiences the most significant air quality issues and health impacts from fossil fuel emissions, and has a marked need for improved grid reliability and resiliency.

Once completed, Champlain Hudson Power Express will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean hydroelectricity, enough to power over one million homes, and will reduce carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons statewide, the equivalent of taking over half a million cars off the road every year. The transmission line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026.

This milestone comes after the New York State Public Service Commission approved the project’s first Environmental Management and Construction Plan for a 17.6-mile stretch of the transmission route between Putnam and Whitehall. The initial stage of construction activities, including site preparation and construction of a laydown yard, will begin in Washington County, near Whitehall, and is anticipated to continue through November 2024. A map of the transmission line can be found here.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO, and Climate Action Council Co-Chair, Doreen M. Harris said, “With construction beginning on the Champlain Hudson Power Express project, we are helping solidify New York’s transition away from fossil fuels and demonstrate to the nation how strategic private-public partnerships can help us tackle some of our toughest energy challenges head-on. As the first of two historic transmission developments to break ground, Champlain Hudson Power Express is helping to usher in the grid of the future – all while New York continues to build the most robust public renewables pipeline in the nation that will power homes and businesses for years to come.”