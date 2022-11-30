DISTRICT 5 LEGISLATOR BEN BOYKIN II SAYS: BRUSH UP YOUR DRIVING, SENIORS, SENIORS TO BE AND AGING UPS! IT’S OLDER DRIVER SAFETY WEEK NEXT WEEK FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE “DRIVING UP!”

Hits: 91
|KEYS TO SAFE DRIVING WHEN YOU’RE “DRIVING UP“
|A series of five free programs sponsored by the County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) will take place during Older Driver Safety Week this December 5-9.
The programs are presented by DSPS’ Older Driver Coalition and will offer tools, tips and techniques that older drivers can use to be on the road as safely as possible for as long as possible. The programs will also explore when it is time to stop driving and what alternative transportation services are available when seniors decide to relinquish their keys.
Each session will cover similar material, registration is suggested but walk-ins are welcome.SMART Commute staff from Westchester County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW/T) will be at each session to help seniors interested in signing up for the MTA Reduced-Fare MetroCard.
For more information about the Older Driver Coalition and the help it offers year-round to seniors and their families, contact Beverly Carter, DSPS’ liaison to the coalition, at bdc1@westchestergov.com or (914) 813-6188. The dates, times and locations for the programs are:
Monday, Dec. 5
11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Contact: Noreen O’Driscoll
Albert A. Capellini Community Cultural Center
1974 Commerce Street, Room 113, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Phone: (914) 962-7447
Tuesday, Dec. 6
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Contact: Anne Russak
James Harmon Community Center
44 Main Street, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706
Phone: (914) 478-2380 ext. 644
Wednesday, Dec. 7
11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Contact: Debbie Klein
Joseph G. Caputo Community Center
95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562
Phone: (914) 762-1350
Thursday, Dec. 8
1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Contact: Phillis Maucieri
New Rochelle Office of the Aging
94 Davis Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Phone: (914) 235-2363
Friday, Dec. 9
1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Contact: Arlene Saliman
Radio station WVOX
Your Community in Action – 1460 AM dial
Phone: (914) 636-0110 www.wvox.com
en Español“Claves para una Conducción Segura” (“Keys to Safe Driving”), una serie de cinco programas gratuitos patrocinados por el Departamento de Programas y Servicios para Personas Mayores (Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) del Condado, se llevará a cabo durante la Semana de la Seguridad de los Conductores Mayores del 5 al 9 de diciembre.Los programas son presentados por la Coalición de Conductores Mayores de DSPS y ofrecerán herramientas, consejos y técnicas que los conductores mayores pueden usar para estar en la carretera con la mayor seguridad posible durante el mayor tiempo posible. Los programas también explorarán cuándo es el momento de dejar de conducir y qué servicios de transporte alternativos están disponibles cuando las personas mayores deciden entregar sus llaves.Cada sesión cubrirá material similar, se recomienda registrarse, pero se aceptan visitas sin cita previa.El personal de SMART Commute del Departamento de Obras Públicas y Transporte Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW/T) del Condado de Westchester estará presente en cada sesión para ayudar a las personas mayores interesadas en inscribirse en la MetroCard de Tarifa-Reducida de la MTA.Para obtener más información sobre Older Driver Coalition y la ayuda que ofrece durante todo el año a las personas mayores y sus familias, comuníquese con Beverly Carter, enlace de DSPS con la coalición, en bdc1@westchestergov.com o (914) 813-6188. Las fechas, horarios y lugares de los programas son:lunes, 5 de diciembre
11:45 a.m. a 12:45 p.m.
Contacto: Noreen O’Driscoll
Albert A. Capellini Community Cultural Center
1974 Commerce Street, Sala 113, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Teléfono: (914) 962-7447
martes, 6 de diciembre
12:30 p.m. a 1:30 p.m.
Contacto: Anne Russak
James Harmon Community Center
44 Main Street, Hastings on Hudson, Nueva York 10706
Teléfono: (914) 478-2380 ext. 644
miércoles, 7 de diciembre
11:15 a.m. a 12:00 p.m.
Contacto: Debbie Klein
Joseph G. Caputo Community Center
95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562
Teléfono: (914) 762-1350
jueves, 8 de diciembre
1:00 p.m. a 2:00 p.m.
Contacto: Phillis Maucieri
Oficina de la Tercera Edad de New Rochelle
94 Davis Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Teléfono: (914) 235-2363
viernes, 9 de diciembre
1:00 p.m. a 2:00 p.m.
Contacto: Arlene Saliman
Estación de Radio WVOX
Tu Comunidad en acción – 1460 AM marcar
Teléfono: (914) 636-0110 www.wvox.com