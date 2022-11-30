DISTRICT 5 LEGISLATOR BEN BOYKIN II SAYS: BRUSH UP YOUR DRIVING, SENIORS, SENIORS TO BE AND AGING UPS! IT’S OLDER DRIVER SAFETY WEEK NEXT WEEK FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE “DRIVING UP!”

A series of five free programs sponsored by the County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) will take place during Older Driver Safety Week this December 5-9.



The programs are presented by DSPS’ Older Driver Coalition and will offer tools, tips and techniques that older drivers can use to be on the road as safely as possible for as long as possible. The programs will also explore when it is time to stop driving and what alternative transportation services are available when seniors decide to relinquish their keys.



Each session will cover similar material, registration is suggested but walk-ins are welcome.SMART Commute staff from Westchester County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW/T) will be at each session to help seniors interested in signing up for the MTA Reduced-Fare MetroCard.



For more information about the Older Driver Coalition and the help it offers year-round to seniors and their families, contact Beverly Carter, DSPS’ liaison to the coalition, at bdc1@westchestergov.com or (914) 813-6188. The dates, times and locations for the programs are:



Monday, Dec. 5

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Contact: Noreen O’Driscoll

Albert A. Capellini Community Cultural Center

1974 Commerce Street, Room 113, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Phone: (914) 962-7447

​Tuesday, Dec. 6

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Contact: Anne Russak

James Harmon Community Center

44 Main Street, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706

Phone: (914) 478-2380 ext. 644

Wednesday, Dec. 7

11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Contact: Debbie Klein

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center

95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562

Phone: (914) 762-1350

Thursday, Dec. 8

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Contact: Phillis Maucieri

New Rochelle Office of the Aging

94 Davis Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Phone: (914) 235-2363

Friday, Dec. 9

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Contact: Arlene Saliman

Radio station WVOX

Your Community in Action – 1460 AM dial

Phone: (914) 636-0110 www.wvox.com



en Español“Claves para una Conducción Segura” (“Keys to Safe Driving”), una serie de cinco programas gratuitos patrocinados por el Departamento de Programas y Servicios para Personas Mayores (Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) del Condado, se llevará a cabo durante la Semana de la Seguridad de los Conductores Mayores del 5 al 9 de diciembre.Los programas son presentados por la Coalición de Conductores Mayores de DSPS y ofrecerán herramientas, consejos y técnicas que los conductores mayores pueden usar para estar en la carretera con la mayor seguridad posible durante el mayor tiempo posible. Los programas también explorarán cuándo es el momento de dejar de conducir y qué servicios de transporte alternativos están disponibles cuando las personas mayores deciden entregar sus llaves.Cada sesión cubrirá material similar, se recomienda registrarse, pero se aceptan visitas sin cita previa.El personal de SMART Commute del Departamento de Obras Públicas y Transporte Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW/T) del Condado de Westchester estará presente en cada sesión para ayudar a las personas mayores interesadas en inscribirse en la MetroCard de Tarifa-Reducida de la MTA.Para obtener más información sobre Older Driver Coalition y la ayuda que ofrece durante todo el año a las personas mayores y sus familias, comuníquese con Beverly Carter, enlace de DSPS con la coalición, en bdc1@westchestergov.com o (914) 813-6188. Las fechas, horarios y lugares de los programas son:lunes, 5 de diciembre

11:45 a.m. a 12:45 p.m.

Contacto: Noreen O’Driscoll

Albert A. Capellini Community Cultural Center

1974 Commerce Street, Sala 113, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Teléfono: (914) 962-7447

​ martes, 6 de diciembre

12:30 p.m. a 1:30 p.m.

Contacto: Anne Russak

James Harmon Community Center

44 Main Street, Hastings on Hudson, Nueva York 10706

Teléfono: (914) 478-2380 ext. 644

miércoles, 7 de diciembre

11:15 a.m. a 12:00 p.m.

Contacto: Debbie Klein

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center

95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562

Teléfono: (914) 762-1350

jueves, 8 de diciembre

1:00 p.m. a 2:00 p.m.

Contacto: Phillis Maucieri

Oficina de la Tercera Edad de New Rochelle

94 Davis Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Teléfono: (914) 235-2363

viernes, 9 de diciembre

1:00 p.m. a 2:00 p.m.

Contacto: Arlene Saliman

Estación de Radio WVOX

Tu Comunidad en acción – 1460 AM marcar

Teléfono: (914) 636-0110 www.wvox.com