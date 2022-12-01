PLANNING BOARD CALLS WORK SESSION ON FARRELL ESTATES RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB PLANS FOR TUESDAY, DEC. 6, CITY HALL 7 PM TO 9 PM. NO QUESTIONS COMMENTS BY PUBLIC IN ATTENDANCE PERMITTED.

PLANNING BOARD MEETING

Farrell Estates at Ridgeway

Please be aware that there will be a Planning Board Work Session on Tuesday, December 6 from 7PM to 9PM, open to the public. The Planning Board does not take questions or comments at this work session.



Planning Board Work Session for Farrell Estates at Ridgeway

Date: December 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Address:

White Plains City Hall

255 Main Street- Common Council Chamber

White Plains, NY 10601

Contact: Planning Department 914.422.1300



For questions/comments regarding the proposed Farrell subdivision, please email Eileen McClain, Planning Board Secretary, at emcclain@whiteplainsny.gov – emails will be forwarded to all Planning Board members. Please note that your questions/comments will not be part of the official record for the subdivision. Only comments submitted during the public comment period become part of the official record.



You can also mail your questions/comments to:

WP Planning Board

City Hall, 255 Main Street

White Plains, NY 10601