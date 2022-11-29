WESTCHESTER POWER IS BACK!

Hits: 75

SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER/ WESTCHESTER POWER SWITCHES ON ELECTRICITY BACK TO ITS SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS AFTER 4 MONTHS OF CON ED DELIVERING ELECTRICITY SUPPLY.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY A SEPARATE AND INDEPENDENT COMPANY FROM CON ED SUPPLIER—NOT A SUBSIDIARY OF CON ED.

Kwh RATE OF 15.126 CENTS TAKES EFFECT FOR SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER RETURNING CUSTOMERS THURSDAY.

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. November 28, 2022:

A postcard from Con Edison created confusion among Sustainable Westchester/Westchester Power customers last week.

Westchester Power is the cooperative formed six years ago that combines the purchasing power of 24 towns and cities plus Yonkers in Westchester to achieve stable discount power rates on green energy generated electricity, guaranteeing the same rate for two years

WPCNR, being a Westchester Power customer was confused too.

The postcard from Con Edison seemed to say that Cca-Constellation New was my new electricity supplier. Since I had opted to stay with Westchester Power 5 months ago, I was surprised. So were hundreds of Westchester Power customers.

When I called Westchester Power Monday morning, I was told there were 49 other persons ahead of my call (probably with the same question).

Persons who received this card previously had obviously wondered what it was all about and were wondering who would take care of the electricity if it went out.

I left my name with the press representative (explaining I was a member of the press) for Westchester Power who called me back this morning.

Jessica Meister, Customer Service Manager assured me CCA-Constellation New is an independent Electric Supply Company under contract with Westchester Power to supply the electricity from green energy sources and was the same company Westchester Power had been using the last 5 years.

She said customers staying on with Westchester Power would be transferred from Con Edison electricity to Constellation electricity effective December 1 with billing at the new Westchester Power Rate of 15.126 cents per kilowatt hour, guaranteed for the next two years not to go up.

I asked if she had an idea how much electric rates were going to go up the next year. She said she did not, but said Con Edison had published a press release warning Con Edison expects rates to rise by 27% this winter, or 4.01 cents more than the current Con Edison rate Westchester Power customers were paying (11.5 cents per kilowatt hour), which would equal the 15.126 cents per kwh the new rate Westchester Power will have in effect beginning Thursday.

Ms. Meister said the new rate would go into effect beginning Thursday.

She said there would be no rebate on any of the months Con Edison supplied electricity while Westchester Power went back to Electric Supply Companies to get a new sustainable rate. A consulting firm that had previously conducted a power supplier survey to aid Westchester Power in hammering out a sustainable rate took over the search. The new rate was announced by Westchester Power in September.

Asked what would happen if Constellation Energy failed to supply electricity through some situation, Ms. Meister said she would get back to WPCNR on that issue. She disruptions in “Delivery” caused by physical problems with Con Ed equipment and facilities delivering electricity would be handled by Con Edison (as they always have been).

For the record the Con Edison note that caused the confusion of the last two weeks called the “new” company which was not new, “Cca-Constellation New”. The company is the same as Constellation New Energy which has been on my bill from Con Ed the last five years I have used Westchester Power. (Very happily I might add).

Con Edison has been mailing Westchester Power customers frequently the last 9 months at least once a month offering electricity from a company called Clean Choice Energy offering a non-guaranteed rate of 16.40 cents per kilowatt hour with future months at a variable price depending on the market rate.

So had any consumer opted for this you would already start the cancel at any time contract paying more for Con Edison “Clean Choice” Energy than the rate Westchester Power Constellation New Energy will be charging you beginning Thursday for the next two years.

Ms. Meister said the Westchester Power agreement allows a customer to leave the program at any time and come back if dissatisfied with your current choice if you left Westchester Power.

I asked her if Westchester Power had lost many customers during the pause of the last five months or leading up to the return to West and she said no, it was the usual pattern seen over the last 5 years.