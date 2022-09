Hits: 0

JOHN BAILEY OF WHITE PLAINS TV’S “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” INTERVIEWS WHITE PLAINS-SCARSDALE- HARRISON DISTRICT 5 COUNTY LEGISLATOR BENJAMIN BOYKIN (Photo from a previous appearance on People to Be Heard)



LEGISLATOR BOYKIN HAS SPENT THE LAST YEAR ANALYZING THE 2020 CENSUS RESULTS AND ITS EFFECTS ON WESTCHESTER ELECTION DISTRICTS.

HE HAS CREATED THE FIRST PROPOSED NEW COUNTY LEGISLATURE ELECTION DISTRICT CONFIGURATIONS. TONIGHT HE DISCUSSES WHAT’S AHEAD, WHAT MR. AND MRS. WHITE PLAINS AND WESTCHESTER CAN EXPECT THE NEW DISTRICTS TO DO.

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD The Program Where People who have something to say, have their say.