SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY START WEEK WITH 489 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER–ON TRACK FOR 1,141 CASES THIS WEEK–LOWERING CASES 25%

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NYS Covd 19 Tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 29, 2022:

Westchester County began the week with 135 new cases of covid Sunday September 25, 160 new persons testing positive Monday, the 26th, and 194 new cases of covid on Tuesday, September 27, averaging 163 a day compared to last week when the first three days yielded 731 positives.

This last week of September could show a significant decline from last week when Westchester registered 1,495 new cases of covid. Currently Westchester is running 163 new cases a day which would — providing no jump in cases in midweek—could produce 1,141 cases for the week a 25% decrease.

However this is the week when there could be higher numbers of infections from schools, if School District administrations report them.

Last September the infections totaled 4,925 infections for the month from Labor Day to October 2 with remote learning in schools, social distancing and intense testing in schools. peaked at 695 cases in the last week of September after schools under remote learning.

This year, with schools open with virtually no social distancing and no masking rules no glass separations between desks, Westchester has already seen 5,694 new cases of covid for the month of September, up 769 cases or 16% ahead of last September covid spreading pace.

In the last month, Westchester has recorded a 7% positive average of those tested in 4 weeks, testing positive with tests being reported at only 2 to 3,000 a day.

In September of 2021, the month that started the third wave of covid into December and January of this year, the average of number of tests were about 9,000 a day. Social distancing and limited gatherings and restaurants theatres were closed, people worked remotely, there was no vaccine.

At this time last year we in Westchester County were limiting the disease. When schools were in remote learning, the average number of infections of covid on much higher testing universes a day, was 2.2%.

We were very unhappy with that. Governor Cuomo who had stopped covid spread still urged us to not let up. But we relaxed and built covid spread in October November and December despite an average positive test rate of 2.2%. By December the Thanksgiving holidays with intense mingling had to be mostly responsible for new positives exploding to 11,000 in the week before Christmas with new positive tests of those tested

Well, things are quite different today in September 2022. We are having more infections a day, more infections per week with a vaccine, but with greatly relaxed social conditions and business and school operations. The state is no longer reporting weekly school infections leaving that up to the schools.

The county is infecting at a much higher rate than last September which produced a great universe of infections last January, February and March, with April finally containing covid again in Westchester County.

Predictably, we relaxed again as the state legislature took away Governor Cuomo’s powers to manage Covid and decided themselves to open up socialization, businesses, restaurants, school restrictions and over the summer, masking. People have even resisted getting completely vaccinated.

Well “getting back to normal” policies were eagerly adopted by the legislature, and Governor Hochul went along with that, but she has continued covid reporting as always, a positive.

The worst new policy is we no longer hold the schools accountable for monitoring and controlling school spreading of the disease.

Maybe this will work, but school districts cannot cover up clusters of infections if they develop. We were on remote learning last year and the disease ballooned in schools even when infections were at 2% levels through October and November. In White Plains we had highly responsive parents, teachers, administrators and staff, we we still would up with 25% of our 7,900 plus students, administrators, staff and teachers getting covid.

The attitude that covid is just something we have to live with is permeating our leadership today.

People get less sick with covid. They are not getting hospitalized as frequently. That’s good. You can thank the vaccines for that.

But I have heard of more people I know getting covid in the last month than I have encountered than during the whole epidemic.

I am going to get my booster Friday.

As Bob Dylan sang, “Trust yourself.”