WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED

WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:

WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their children this year prior to starting school?

Ms. Melendez: Required vaccinations are unchanged in NYS – the current requirements are attached.

WPCNR: Specifically, is it recommended that all elementary students, middle and high school be fully or partially vaccinated for covid?

Ms. Melendez: It is recommended by the NYSDoH, however, it is not required. Parent/guardians should speak with their primary care physician.

WPCNR: Is it recommended that preschool aged students 6 months to 5 years be vaccinated with the pre-k vaccines?

MS. Melendez: It is recommended by the NYSDoH, however, it is not required. Parent/guardians should speak with their primary care physician.

WPCNR: Are no covid vaccinations of students prior to starting school required through 5 to 12?

Ms Melendez: COVID-19 vaccination is not a requirement.

WPCNR: Are administrators, teachers and staff encouraged to get the monkeypox vaccination if they show signs of the disease or are diagnosed with it (only available for 18 and over).

Ms. Melendez: Employees are encouraged to speak with their primary health care provider regarding non-required vaccinations.

If you need help in what documents you need to register your child, contact the Family Information Center at 914-422-2038. Monday through Friday. First day of schools is September 6, the day after Labor Day.

FOR AN ONLINE COPY OF THE DOCUMENTS BELOW GO TO: (New York State Immunization Requirements for School Entrance/Attendance)