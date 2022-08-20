WESTCHESTER ENDING 6TH STRAIGHT WEEK OF REDUCED NEW COVID CASES. INFECTIONS DOWN 80%. MONKEY POX HOLDING AT 70 CASES.

Hits: 31

WPCNR DOUBLEDEMIC SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NY Covid Tracker & N.Y.S MONKEYPOX TRACKER. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. August 20, 2022.

August has seen Westchester County cut its rate of covid new infections by 80% the last 5 weeks.

New York State Covid Tracker reports the County with 998 infections the first 5 days of this week, an average of 200 new cases a day 1/3 less than the average 300 a day in July. If the 200 a day average holds when Friday infections are reported this afternoon and today’s infections tomorrow, stay at the 200 new infections a day pace or decline, Westchester is on target for 1,200 infections a 28% decline from last week 1,664 infections.

There is an outside chance the county could decline below 1,000 infections which would be the first time the county has kept the spread of the covid plague below 1,000 in a week. That week was March 20 to 26 when the county recorded 861 new cases. It has been going up since April 1 climb int 1,095 the week of March 27 to April 2, when 1,095 covid cases were reported for a week,

The County has gone up in infections 10 of the last 16 weeks since April 21, but declined in cases for 6 weeks in a row.

Is this due to vacations or Westchesterites handling covid and vaccines stopping covid infections?

Let’s give the citizens credit for being smart, tough, careful and considerate of their families, strangers and the public.

Keep it up.

Monkeypox has 70 cases reported in Westchester as opposed to New York City that has more Monkeypox cases than new covid cases.