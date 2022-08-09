NEW TAX BREAKS FOR SENIORS PIONEERED BY TOWN OF GREENBURGH SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR HOCHUL: SENIORS OVER 65 CAN NOW EXEMPT $50,000 OF INCOME FROM PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION EFFECTIVE THIS TAX YEAR.

Hits: 24

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. August 9, 2022:

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation yesterday that the town of Greenburgh lobbied for for many years.

The new law will allow allow local governments to increase the maximum allowable income eligible for a property tax exemption to $50,000 for people who are 65 and older as well as people with disabilities. The measure will increase the current limit set at $29,000 a year for older New Yorkers who live outside of New York City.

The Greenburgh Town Board, Assessor Edye McCarthy (Editor’s Note, she is former White Plains Assessor) and I have been pushing for this new law for a number of years.

We felt that it was unfair for NYC seniors to get better tax breaks than seniors of Greenburgh.

Am grateful to State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti who also worked very hard to get this legislation approved over many years and to Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins for her advocacy. This new law will enable more seniors to continue to live in Greenburgh.

It’s our intention to approve this benefit for seniors.