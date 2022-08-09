2 WEEKS TO PRIMARY DAY FOR STATE SENATE AND CONGRESSIONAL RACES

en Español



Everything You Need to Know About the August 23, 2022



PrimaryTuesday, August 23rd is Primary Day for our New York State Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The election will be held for the Democratic Party in the 16th and 17th Congressional Districts, and the 34th NYS Senatorial District.



The Republican and Conservative parties will have a primary election in the 17th Congressional District.



Primary Election Party Enrollment Change Deadline:Thursday Aug. 11 is the deadline to receive party enrollment changes for the Aug. 23 Primary Election. Any enrollment changes received after Aug. 11 are not effective until Aug. 30. If any enrollment changes are received after Aug. 30, these changes will be effective immediately until the Feb. 14, 2023 deadline.



Monday, Aug. 22 is the last day for an applicant or agent to apply in person at the Board of Elections for the Aug. Primary Election absentee ballot.



Tuesday, Aug. 23 is the last day to postmark the Primary Election absentee ballot by mail. The ballot must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Aug. 30, 2022.



Tuesday, Aug. 23 is the last day to deliver the Primary Election absentee ballot in person to the Board of Elections or at any poll site throughout the County, by the close of the polls at 9 p.m.



Early Voting Information:A nine-day early voting period runs from Saturday, August 13th to Sunday, August 21st. Registered voters eligible to vote in their party’s primary will be able to cast their ballot at any of the County’s 23 designated Early Voting locations during the hours listed below:



Early Voting HoursDATETIME



Saturday, August 13th10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday, August 14th10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Monday, August 15th8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Tuesday, August 16thNoon – 8 p.m.Wednesday, August 17th8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Thursday, August 18thNoon – 8 p.m.Friday, August 19th8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Saturday, August 20th10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Sunday, August 21st10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Westchester County Early Voting Centers LOCATION ADDRESS



Eastchester Public Library11 Oakridge Place Dobbs Ferry Village Hall112 Main Street Greenburgh Town Hall177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains St. Gregory The Great Church 215 Halstead Avenue, HarrisonMamaroneck Town Center740 W. Boston Post Road Mt. Kisco Municipal Building104 Main Street Mt. Pleasant Community Center125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla Joseph G. Caputo Community Center 95 Broadway, Ossining Pound Ridge Town House179 Westchester Avenue Rye Brook Firehouse 940 King Street Somers Town House 335 Route 202 Jefferson Village Annex3500 Hill Boulevard, Yorktown Heights Yorktown Cultural Center1974 Commerce Street Doles Center 250 S. 6th Avenue, Mt. Vernon Mt. Vernon City Hall 1 Roosevelt Square New Rochelle City Hall Annex 90 Beaufort Place,New Rochelle United Methodist Church1200 North Avenue Peekskill Nutrition Center –

Neighborhood Center 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill Lincoln Depot Museum10 S. Water Street Westchester County Board of Elections 5 Quarropas Street, White Plains Grinton I. Will Library1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers Nodine Hill Community Center 140 Fillmore Street, Yonkers Riverfront Library One Larkin Center, Yonkers Please note that due to a recent change in law, NYS voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have requested to vote by Absentee Ballot. Voters who have requested to vote by Absentee Ballot can still vote in-person using an affidavit ballot.For more information contact:

Westchester County Board of Elections at (914) 995-5700 or https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/NYS Board of Elections at (518) 474-1953 or New York State Board of Elections website