LOFT ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICS FOR MONKEYPOX SHOTS

Hits: 19

August 1: LOFT Announces 3rd & 4th Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Responding to Surge in Demand, The LOFT Announces Third and Fourth, First-Dose, On-Campus Monkeypox Vaccination Clinics in Partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health for Thursday August 11th and August 18th

8/1/2022

(White Plains, NY)

The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center in partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health announces that it will be hosting third and fourth, first-dose, on-Campus Monkeypox vaccination clinics in partnership with the Westchester County Department of Health on Thursday, August 11th and August 18th. Appointments can be made from the hours of 9:30 AM-4:30 PM for adults 18 years of age and up. Information on the second dose will be given to each vaccinated person after their first dose. These clinics are strictly for first-dose inoculations only. The LOFT strongly encourages any and all members of the community who believe they are at risk to get vaccinated immediately. The vaccination is free of charge.

The addition of these first-dose clinics is in response to the surge in demand for vaccinations. The first, first-dose clinic held on July 28th had a 100% fill rate, with all available vaccines being used. The second, first-dose vaccination clinic’s appointments were filled within hours and similar fill rates are expected.

“The really good news is that our community is taking this seriously and getting inoculated. We know there are many more in the community still waiting to get vaccinated and we are working as quickly as possible to meet this demand. We are truly grateful to be partnering with the Westchester County Department of Health–they have been well organized and highly responsive in meeting our community’s needs.” says, Executive Director, Judy Troilo.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued an Executive Order declaring a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak. The World Health Organization, The CDC, and the New York Department of Health have all emphasized the importance of having people who are at risk be vaccinated. Monkeypox can be transmitted through simple skin contact when someone’s skin rubs/brushes against an infected person’s skin. Infection can also occur by touching infected clothing. Please note, that it can also be transmitted via genital contact but is not considered a sexually transmitted infection. Condoms, dental dams, PrEP, birth control, microbicide lubricants, and antibiotics typically used to treat STI’s will not protect a person from infection. To learn more about Monkeypox, click here.

If you are unsure whether you need the vaccine or have questions related to your health, please consult with your physician or medical practitioner.

To learn more about how the vaccine works, click here.

To make an appointment for the third, first-dose clinic at The LOFT on August 11, 2022: click here.

Appointment slots for the fourth, first-dose clinic on August 18th clinic will be released soon.

Getting to The LOFT:

The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Services Center

252 Bryant Ave

White Plains, NY 10605

Map & Driving Directions