WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ON POLIO, MONKEY POX, COVID

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ON THE MONKEY POX THREAT. Click white arrow on left to roll the video tape.

MONKEY POX VACCINES AVAILABLE AT COUNTY HEALTH DEPT IN WHITE PLAINS WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY BY APPOINTMENT IF YOU SHOW SYMPTOMS OF THE MONKEY POX DISEASE.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. From Westchester County Executive George Latimer News Conference Monday. July 26, 2022:

With the report of a person from out of the country paralyzed from catching polio in Rockland County, County Executive George Latimer assured persons that if they are already vaccinated with the polio vaccine, they are protected against getting polio.

He also placed the number of Monkey Pox cases in Westchester County at 27 as of Monday, while covide cases continue to “oscillate.” Mr. Latimer said 209 vaccinations for Monkey Pox were administered last week by the County. He announced more monkey pox vaccines were on the way and that the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla was setting up a drive-through Monkey Pox vaccination program.

Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins announced the Department of Health schedule for Monkey Pox and encourage residents to vaccinate children under 5 years of age with the coronavirus vaccine (moderna—2 shots 18 days apart) at the County Board of Health at 134 Court Street.

