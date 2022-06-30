“INFLATION FIGHTING INITIATIVE” SAVES WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS TIME AND MONEY ON FOOD UP 18% THIS YEAR, COMMUTING, COOLING OFF TIME, COOLING OFF ALL SUMMER LONG.

Hits: 13

County Executive Announcing his Feeding Westchester support to help more residents who have experienced an 18% increase in food costs.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications (EDITED).

Earlier this week Latimer announced other measures taken by the County to ease the burden facing County residents’ wallets.

These actions include:

· Funding for Feeding Westchester: Increasing funding to Feeding Westchester by $700,000, which doubles what is included in the 2022 budget and covers the increased cost of food and fuel.

o Feeding Westchester has experienced an increase this year to $0.71 per pound across the foods they provide, compared to $0.60 per pound last year. Overall, they are seeing an 18% year over year increase in food costs. The additional $700,000 for Feeding Westchester will enable them to support 883,838 people. In addition, the average food package provided by a food pantry has a value of approximately $60 saving a family $240/month.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “As costs continue to rise, the County is taking measures to ease the burden facing residents. Visiting pools and beaches during the summer should be a stress-fee experience, and I look forward to families coming out this summer to enjoy their time together.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said: “Our pools and beaches are a local destination our residents look forward to visiting each summer. I’m happy we are able to take these steps to ensure our residents don’t miss out this year.”

The beaches and pools are accessible by the Bee-Line Bus, which is free to ride this summer, through Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

· Free Commuter Parking: Westchester County will be providing free parking at the North White Plains Commuter Lot, and the County Center parking lot from July 1 – August 31.

· Sales Tax CUT TO COME:

Westchester County has the ability to lower/eliminate the sales tax on residential energy on a quarterly basis. The County needs to adopt a local law and notify NYS Tax and Finance 90 days ahead of implementation. The County is proposing eliminating the sales tax for the quarter beginning December 1. This time period would cover the start of the heating season. The sales tax elimination covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for residential heating purposes. It covers homeowners as well as rental units. Renters or landlords would be eligible depending on the structure of the unit’s heat and electric use.

· Civil Service Exams: The County will waive the fees for civil service exams through December 31.

All four pools and Glen Island Beach are open daily, 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m.; last admission at 6 p.m.; proof of residency is required. Croton Point Beach is open weekends only and Mondays, July 4 and Labor Day, Sept. 5. Parking fees at Glen Island and The Brook at Tibbetts still apply during the time admission fees are waived. For additional information, visit parks.westchestergov.com or call: 914-864-PARK.